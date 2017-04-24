The national board of SAG-AFTRA will ask outside counsel to review recent allegations of alleged misconduct by the union’s leaders.

The board, in a statement passed unanimously on Sunday, also blasted the United Screen Artists Committee for making the allegations.

Variety reported exclusively on Friday that former SAG president Ed Asner and eight other SAG-AFTRA members made the accusations in a “letter of demand,” and promised to file a suit if the policies are not corrected in 45 days.

The letter of demand said that the amount of member money that’s allegedly being withheld is in the area of $1 billion.

“What appeared to be the improper handling of One Hundred and Fifty Million Dollars of monies held in trust is now approaching at least a Billion Dollars, spread out among internal accounts, as well as such entities as Sound Exchange, AFM & SAG-AFTRA Intellectual Property Rights Distribution Fund, and a recent threat to allow a brand-new enterprise, Exactuals, to become a part of the process as well,” read the letter.

The United Screen Artists Committee is the same entity that sued the union in federal court in 2013 over the issue of the union’s alleged mishandling of $130 million foreign royalties and residuals. That suit was dismissed in 2014.

The national board said Sunday that some of the allegations had been discredited and added that it was “deplorable” that there was an attempt to undermine member confidence in the union’s leadership. Here is the entire statement:

“As to the correspondence of April 20, 2017, from the self-styled ‘United Screen Artists Committee,’ largely repeating allegations made and discredited years ago, the National Board finds deplorable the decision of these individuals to attempt to undermine member confidence in our union on the eve of crucial contract negotiations. The National Board is certain, however, that SAG-AFTRA members’ confidence in their union remains unshaken.

Furthermore, the National Board approves of the decision of the President and National Executive Director to ask the General Counsel to direct independent outside counsel to review, with the assistance of an auditor, the questions raised in the correspondence, and looks forward to the report of that review.”

The letter of demand incorporates several of the allegations from the 2013 suit along with new accusations of misconduct — including multiple assertions of using union funds for personal gain — by national executive director David White, general counsel Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, senior advisor John Mcguire, and consultant Robert Hadl. Besides Asner, the letter was signed by Alan Ruck, Clancy Brown, Eric Hughes, Steve Barr, Terrence Beasor, Tom Bower, Alex McArthur, and Dennis Hayden.