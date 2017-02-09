Saban Films has renewed the contracts of president Bill Bromiley and chief financial officer Shanan Becker for a further four years, it announced Thursday. Bromiley and Becker will remain with the U.S. distributor through at least 2020.

“Bill and Shanan have exhibited the financial discipline necessary to guide the company to its second year of profitability in its short history. This extension shows our confidence in what they have built and their ability to guide the company into its next stage of growth,” said Haim Saban, chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group.

Before joining Saban Bromiley and Becker worked together as RLJ Entertainment, where Bromiley was responsible for content acquisition and Becker oversaw finance, planning, and analysis.

Saban acquires films for U.S. distribution across theatrical and various digital platforms. It has released 21 films since its creation in 2014, starting with Tommy Lee Jones’s western “The Homesman.” Other titles have included Tom Tykwer’s “A Hologram For the King,” starring Tom Hanks; Rob Zombie’s “31,” released with Fathom Events on two dates in September and October 2016; Chuck Russell’s “I Am Wrath,” starring John Travolta; and Jackie Chan action comedy “Skiptrace,” directed by Renny Harlin.

The company has another 16 films set for release through 2018 including Roland Joffe’s “The Forgiven,” starring Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana; Sean Penn’s “The Last Face,” starring Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem; Jonathan Mostow’s “The Hunter’s Prayer,” starring Sam Worthington; Colm McCarthy’s “The Girl With All the Gifts,” starring Gemma Arterton; and Walter Hill’s “The Assignment,” starring Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver.