Saban Films and DirecTV have bought the North American rights to John Hawkes’ drama “Small Town Crime” following the world premiere at SXSW.

“Small Town Crime,” financed and developed by Avva Pictures, was written and directed by Eshom and Ian Nelms. The film also stars Anthony Anderson, Robert Forster and Octavia Spencer. Saban is planning a fourth quarter theatrical release.

Hawkes plays an ex-cop who discovers the body of a young woman and, in an act of self-redemption, becomes hellbent on finding the killer. His dogged determination unwittingly puts his sister (played by Spencer) and best friend (Anderson) in danger. The cast also includes Clifton Collins, Jr., Michael Vartan, James Lafferty, Daniel Sunjata, Caity Lotz, Jeremy Ratchford, Don Harvey, Stefanie Scott and Dale Dickey.

John J. Kelly, Brad Johnson and Parisa Caviani produced, alongside executive producers Octavia Spencer and Merhdad Elie. The film was financed by Avva Pictures.

Bill Bromiley, Ness Saban and Jonathan Saba negotiated on behalf of Saban Films, while Kevin Iwashina and Zac Bright of Preferred Content negotiated the deal on behalf of the financier and filmmakers.

Saban Films recently acquired FilmNation’s sci-fi film “Kill Switch,” starring Dan Stevens and Bérénice Marlohe and Roland Joffé’s “The Forgiven,” starring Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana.