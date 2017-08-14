Ryan Reynolds Reacts to ‘Deadpool 2’ Stunt Person Death: ‘We’re Heartbroken’

Ryan Reynolds released a statement on Monday to address the death of a stuntwoman who was killed earlier that day on the set of “Deadpool 2.”

“Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming ‘Deadpool,’” he wrote in a message posted to Twitter. “We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated … but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

The event in question took place around 8:20 a.m. when the stuntwoman reportedly lost control of her motorcycle and crashed through the glass of the Shaw Tower’s ground floor studio, according to eyewitnesses.

A spokesperson for WorkSafeBC told Variety that the agency has launched a long-term investigation into the accident.

Director David Leitch also mourned the stuntwoman’s death. “I’m deeply saddened by the loss of one of our stunt performers today,” he wrote in a statement. “No words can express how I and the rest of the ‘Deadpool 2’ crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones in this difficult time.”

20th Century Fox also commented on the tragic happening. “We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ this morning,” a studio spokesperson said. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

The identity of the stuntwoman is being withheld from the public at this time.

“Deadpool 2” stars Reynolds in the titular role. Leitch is directing the film from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. “Atlanta” breakout Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin join the franchise in key roles. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on June 1, 2018.

Reynolds notably championed the idea of a “Deadpool” standalone movie for over a decade before the first feature hit theaters. He first saw the comic strip in 2004, then the first draft of the script was penned five years later. It was finally greenlit years after that, and hit theaters in 2016.

“When ‘Deadpool’ came along it was a great relief,” Reynolds said in Variety cover story, “it was a role I felt we could get right.”

See the post below: