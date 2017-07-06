Ryan Guzman, Edward James Olmos to Star in ‘Windows on the World’ 9/11 Movie

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Ryan Guzman and Edward James Olmos are starring in the feature film “Windows on the World,” a father-son drama about the aftermath of  9/11, Variety has learned exclusively.

Shooting will begin on July 10 in Mexico and New York City. Olmos’ son Michael D. Olmos will direct from a script by Robert Mailer Anderson and Zack Anderson.

Robert Mailer Anderson and Vicangelo Bulluck are producing. “Windows on the World” will start in Mexico, where a man watches the news on Sept. 11, 2001, with his family and travels to New York City to find his father, who was working on the top floor of the Twin Towers. The Windows on the World venues were on the top floors of the North Tower.

Guzman broke into the business in “Step Up: Revolution” and “Step Up All In,” then starred in “The Boy Next Door” with Jennifer Lopez, “Jem and the Holograms,” and in Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some.”

Edward James Olmos broke out in 1981’s “Zoot Suit” and 1982’s “Blade Runner.” He was nominated for a best actor Academy Award for “Stand and Deliver” and starred in the series “Battlestar Galactica” and “Miami Vice.” He is reprising his role as Gaff in the upcoming “Blade Runner 2049.”

Michael D. Olmos has directing credits on “Filly Brown,” “The Green Ghost,” and “Bedrooms.” Bulluck is a longtime executive producer of the NAACP Image Awards.

Guzman is repped by CAA, manager Tim Taylor of Luber Roklin Entertainment and lawyer Neil Meyer. Edward James Olmos is also repped by CAA.

 

 

