Ryan Gosling Forms Production Company Arcana With Ken Kao

Ryan Gosling and producer Ken Kao have formed Arcana — a production company that will develop a wide range of unique and diverse material for film and television.

Arcana’s first project is director Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming film “The Favourite,” which stars Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman and just wrapped principal photography in the U.K. The story is based on a Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara script that follows the clandestine personal and political machinations of the reign of Queen Anne.

Arcana joins producers Ceci Dempsey for Scarlet Films and Ed Guiney and Lee Magiday for Element Pictures, together with Film4 and Fox Searchlight, on “The Favourite.”

Gosling and Kao collaborated on Shane Black’s detective thriller “The Nice Guys” and Terrence Malick’s “Song to Song.” They also previously announced the acquisition of Jeff Lemire’s graphic novel “The Underwater Welder,” which they are developing for screen alongside Anonymous Content.

Gosling was nominated for best actor at the Academy Awards for his performance in Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” and is set to star in Chazelle’s upcoming astronaut drama “First Man” for Universal. Gosling will next be seen alongside Harrison Ford in Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049.”

Kao will continue to run his Waypoint Entertainment production banner and Bloom with partner Alex Walton.

Gosling is represented by LBI Entertainment, CAA, and Anonymous Content. Kao is represented by WME.