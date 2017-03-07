Universal has set an awards season release date for “First Man,” starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong with Damien Chazelle directing. The biopic is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on Oct. 12, 2018.

The studio announced the project in late December. Chazelle is directing a script by Oscar-winning “Spotlight” scribe Josh Singer.

Producers are Wyck Godfrey & Marty Bowen (“The Twilight Saga,” “The Fault in Our Stars”) through their Temple Hill Entertainment banner, alongside Chazelle and Gosling. Isaac Klausner (“The Fault in Our Stars”) will executive produce.

DreamWorks Pictures will co-finance the film.

The film is based on James Hansen’s biography “First Man: The Life Of Neil A. Armstrong” and tells the story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong during the years 1961-1969. A first-person account, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost — on Armstrong and on America — of one of the most dangerous space missions in history. Armstrong died in 2012 at age 82.

“First Man” is the first title to land on the Oct. 12, 2018, date.

Chazelle and Gosling teamed on box-office hit “La La Land,” which won Chazelle a best director Academy Award and grossed nearly $400 million worldwide.