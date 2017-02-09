Ryan Gosling has signed with managing partner Bryan Lourd at CAA for representation.

The actor — who has made an impressive awards season run this year for his role in the original musical “La La Land” — has gone without an agent for several years after his former agent Ilene Feldman joined LBI Entertainment as a manager.

Gosling will continue to be managed by Carolyn Govers and Feldman.

Gosling was recently nominated for an Oscar for best actor for his performance in the Lionsgate musical “La La Land,” which earned a record-tying 14 nominations total. The role also earned Gosling a Golden Globe win and a BAFTA acting nomination among many others. This year’s Oscars acting nomination is Gosling’s second — the first came during the 2007 awards for his turn in “Half Nelson.”

In 2014, Gosling made his directorial debut with the film “Lost River.” But his career began as a child star on Disney Channel’s “Mickey Mouse Club,” which famously launched the careers of several stars including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake.

He can be seen next starring opposite Harrison Ford in “Blade Runner 2049” and is also set to play astronaut Neil Armstrong in Universal’s “First Man.”