Russell Simmons Biopic ‘Life and Def: Sex Drugs Money + God’ in the Works

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Russell Simmons All Def Digital
John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Fox has launched development of a Russell Simmons biopic “Life and Def: Sex Drugs Money + God” with Simmons on board to produce.

The project will cover Simmons’ rise the inner city area of Queens to become a major impresario in the worlds of music, fashion, and TV. Fox has tapped Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s series “Black-ish” and co-writer of “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and “Girls Trip,” to write the script.

“Life and Def” will be a co-production between Simmons’ Def Pictures and Misher Films, with Simmons and Kevin Misher producing. Jake Stein, Bobby Shriver, Josh Bratman and Andy Berman are the exec producers.

Barris signed an overall deal with Fox in September for the development of feature projects through his production company, Khalabo Ink Society, aimed at telling compelling stories that pull back the curtain on the parts of our society that typically go unnoticed.

“Life and Def” will cover the rise of rap and hip hop in America through Simmons forming Def Jam Records, which has included L.L. Cool J, Public Enemy, the Beastie Boys, Kanye West, Jay-Z and DMX. Simmons joined Rick Rubin on the label soon after its founding in 1983.

Barris is represented by CAA, Principato Young, and Morris Yorn. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad