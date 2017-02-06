Russell Hollander will succeed the retiring Jay Roth as the national executive director of the Directors Guild of America.

The DGA’s national board unanimously selected Hollander, its current associate national executive director, at its meeting Sunday. Roth had announced on Jan. 18 that he would step down in the late spring after 22 years with the DGA.

Hollander has been with the DGA for 16 years. He will take on the new role in May while Roth remain with the guild as senior adviser.

“In this appointment, we ensure the continued strength and stability of our Guild,” said DGA President Paris Barclay. “Long committed to advancing the creative and economic rights of our members, Russ is a respected and accomplished leader with a strong track record of success on behalf of our membership and the industry. Together with his deep roots in our Guild, Russ brings the necessary combination of strategic thinking, negotiating prowess, labor law expertise, and appreciation of our craft to build upon the DGA’s strong foundation under Jay, well into the future.”

Hollander joined the DGA in 2001 as Assistant Eastern Executive Director. He formerly headed the Guild’s New York office before moving to its Los Angeles headquarters to take on an expanded national role in January, 2016, to focus on national and international representation of directors.

The DGA said Sunday night that Roth and Hollander will work with the national Board and councils, as well as senior executive staff, in the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected by the National Board to serve in this role, and a privilege to have learned so much from Jay whose guidance for directors and their teams has elevated the DGA to an industry leading position,” said Hollander. “The strength of our guild is derived from the unique collaborative structure they have crafted together, and we are well prepared to continue our trajectory of success.”

Roth was paid $888,173 in compensation during 2015, according to the most recent LM-2 report filed with the U.S. Department of Labor by the DGA.