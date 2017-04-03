Kino Lorber has acquired most North American rights to Rezolution Pictures’ documentary “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” and plans a summer theatrical release.

The film centers on the role of Native Americans in contemporary music, featuring some of the greatest music stars of our time. “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it won the festival’s world cinema documentary special jury award for masterful storytelling.

Joe Leydon gave the film a strong review for Variety: “Although its reach occasionally exceeds its grasp, Catherine Bainbridge’s ‘Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World’ earns respect as much for its achievement as its ambition, while offering a celebratory examination of the often-underappreciated role played in the development of American popular music by singers, musicians, and songwriters of Native American ancestry.”

The film stars Link Wray, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Robbie Robertson, Jesse Ed Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Randy Castillo, Taboo, Martin Scorsese, Quincy Jones, Steven Tyler, Steven Van Zandt, Iggy Pop, Tony Bennett, George Clinton, Slash, Taylor Hawkins, and Robert Trujillo.

The title comes from “Rumble,” the hit 1958 instrumental single by Link Wray (born in New Carolina to Shawnee parents).

“Rumble” received the best music documentary film award at the Boulder International Film Festival. A New York theatrical premiere is set for July 26 at New York’s Film Forum before a national expansion during the summer.

The film is written and directed by Catherine Bainbridge (“Reel Injun”) and Alfonso Maiorana. Producers are Bainbridge, Christina Fon, Linda Ludwick, and Lisa M. Roth. Stevie Salas and Tim Johnson executive produced.

The deal for “Rumble” was negotiated between Kino Lorber CEO Richard Lorber and Diana Holtzberg, president of East Village Entertainment.