Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon have a truly “Rough Night” in the new red-band trailer for the raunchy comedy, formerly titled “Rock That Body.”

The cast includes Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Zoe Kravitz, Ty Burrell and Demi Moore. “Rough Night” follows a group of five friends who were best buddies in college and reunite to rent a beach house in Miami for a wild bachelorette party.

“We are going to be swimming in d—,” Bell’s character declares in front of Johansson’s significant other at the airport.

The party gets off to a roaring start but then goes off the rails. Bell’s character leaps onto a male stripper at the rented condo and accidentally kills him, then snorts up the cocaine to conceal it. An attorney tells the quintet they could be facing up to 15 years, because they’ve moved the body.

The film is directed by Lucia Aniello from a script she wrote with her writing partner Paul W. Downs.

The script for “Rock That Body” appeared on the Black List in 2015. Sony picked up the project in an aggressive bidding war. Both Aniello and Downs produced the film through their Paulilu banner. Matt Tolmach and Dave Becky will also produce.

“Rough Night” opens June 16.

BuzzFeed posted the trailer, which includes profanity. Watch below: