Rosario Dawson in Talks for X-Men Spinoff ‘New Mutants’

Rosario Dawson is in talks to join the X-Men spinoff “New Mutants” for Fox and Marvel as Dr. Cecilia Reyes.

“New Mutants” is in pre-production and has been set for an April 13, 2018, opening. “The Fault in Our Stars” director Josh Boone is helming “New Mutants” from a script he co-wrote with Knate Lee about teenage superheroes-mutants.

Dr. Cecilia Reyes serves as a mentor for the superheroes. Her character has the ability to generate an invisible bio-field around herself.

“Split” star Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams of “Game of Thrones” are already signed up for the project with Taylor-Joy playing Illyana Rasputin, also known as Magik, who uses teleportation. Williams is on board as Rahne Sinclair, a.k.a. Wolfsbane, who can to turn into a wolf. Simon Kinberg and Karen Rosenfelt are producing.

Fox announced last month that it was dating three Marvel movies for 2018 — “New Mutants” for April 13, “Deadpool 2” for June 1, and “Dark Phoenix” for Nov. 2.

Dawson plays nurse Claire Temple nurse in Netflix’s Marvel shows, including “Daredevil,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist” and the upcoming “The Defenders.” She starred opposite Katherine Heigl in the Warner Bros. thriller “Unforgettable” and was the voice of Batgirl in “The Lego Batman Movie.”

Dawson is repped by CAA.