Rosamund Pike is attached to play Marie Colvin in an untitled biopic from Thunder Road Pictures.

“Cartel Land” helmer Matthew Heineman is directing the movie.

The biopic is produced by Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Kamala Films’ Marissa McMahon, as well as Denver & Delilah Films. Erica Lee is the exec producer.

Colvin covered every major conflict across the world — from Chechnya to Sri Lanka, where she lost the sight in her left eye in 2001. Colvin died in 2012 during a rocket attack while covering the siege of Homs in Syria for the U.K.’s Sunday Times

The drama has financing from Riverstone/Ingenious and will be sold by Bloom at the Cannes Film Festival.

Pike, who received an Oscar nomination for her work on David Fincher’s “Gone Girl,” has a busy year ahead of her with Fox Searchlight’s “A United Kingdom” recently bowing, and the WWII thriller “The Man With the Iron Heart” opening later this year. She also just wrapped production on Scott Cooper’s “Hostiles” opposite Christian Bale.

She is repped by CAA, United Agents, and Magnolia Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.