Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Rough Night,’ ‘The Big Sick’ to Screen in Rooftop Films’ 2017 Summer Series

Rooftop Films has announced the programming for the company’s 2017 Summer Series, screening new independent films outdoors in more than 10 venues across New York City in events accompanied by live music and other special enhancements.

Running May 19-Aug. 19, the series kicks off in Gowanus, Brooklyn, with a screening from the short films program called “This is What We Mean By Short Films.” The next night features a screening in Greenpoint of “Band Aid,” which tells the story of a couple using their broken marriage as inspiration for indie rock lyrics. The cast will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A, followed by a live performance from their on-screen band.

Other films to be included in the four-month series are Sundance hit “The Big Sick,” with Kumail Nanjiani (who also co-wrote) and Zoe Kravitz, as well as comedy “Rough Night,” starring Scarlett Johansson, Ilana Glazer, Zoe Kravitz, Kate McKinnon and Julian Bell.

Noel William’s feature film debut “Mr. Roosevelt,” Jessica Williams’ big screen breakout “The Incredible Jessica James,” and Dave McCary’s magical feature film “Brigsby Bear” will also be screened. The series will include several documentaries such as “Grey Gardens,” “The Genius and the Opera Singer” and “The Road Movie,” as well as more selections from the short film program.

The majority of Rooftop screening will feature after-parties. For more information, including membership and ticket info and a full calendar of screenings, visit Rooftop Films’ website.