Ron Meyer, Tom Hanks, Ted Sarandos Among Academy Museum Trustees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced its board of trustees for the organization’s movie museum project, to be headed by NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer.

Others on the board include Academy president John Bailey, Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, producer Jason Blum, and Academy Board of Governors members Tom Hanks, Jim Gianopulos, and Kathleen Kennedy.

Plans for the museum were originally spearheaded by the board of governors, but this new 12-member group, which will continue to grow, will oversee the project’s strategic vision going forward.

“The Academy Museum has already made great strides in raising funds, constructing the site, and developing the exhibition plans that will make this museum an essential destination for visitors and locals who love film,” Meyer said. “Now, with the formation of this board of trustees, we have real momentum. I couldn’t be more pleased by the talent we’ve gathered to oversee this great new institution.”

Added Academy Museum Director Kerry Brougher: “The leaders who have joined together as the Academy Museum’s trustees are among the most respected and influential figures in the world of motion pictures and philanthropy. Their caliber speaks volumes about the level of achievement this museum aspires to attain. All of us who have been working to build this institution are immensely grateful to them for stepping forward to assume board responsibility as we move toward our grand opening in 2019.”

The group’s inaugural meeting was held on Monday. Meyer will chair the group, while Sarandos will serve as vice chair, Blum will serve as treasurer, and producer Kimberly Steward will serve as secretary.