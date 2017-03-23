Ron Meyer, vice chairman at NBCUniversal and the former president and co-founder of Creative Artists Agency, is slated to deliver the keynote address at the USC School of Cinematic Arts’ 2017 commencement ceremony.

In delivering the commencement address, Meyer will join the ranks of an impressive register of distinguished industry forces — including Paul Feig, Sumner Redstone, and Jeffrey Katzenberg — who have delivered speeches at the internationally renowned media arts school in years past.

Additionally, producers Jennifer Todd (“Live by Night”) and Suzanne Todd (“Alice in Wonderland”), both alums of the School of Cinematic Arts, will each receive the Mary Pickford Alumni Award during this year’s ceremony. Past recipients of the awards include Kevin Feige, William Fraker, Brian Grazer, Shonda Rhimes, Stacey Sher, and most recently, Susan Downey.

Jennifer and Suzanne Todd, as sisters and partners, have earned several prestigious accolades, including Women In Film’s celebrated Lucy Award, the Spirit Award for Best Picture, the GLAAD Media Award, 3 Saturn Awards, several MTV Movie Awards, the People’s Choice Award, as well as several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Additionally, during the 89th Academy Awards, Jennifer Todd became the third female producer in Oscars history to produce the show.

Elizabeth M. Daley, Dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, expressed gratification on behalf of the school’s administration and student body regarding the ceremony’s scheduled guest proceedings.

“We couldn’t be more pleased that Ron Meyer, one of the most visionary and respected studio executives in Hollywood history, will address our graduating class this year,” Daley said in a statement. “That he is joined by Jennifer and Suzanne Todd, both such prominent producers who have long been inspirations and exemplary role models for our students, is truly an honor for us.”

The USC School of Cinematic Arts commencement ceremony will take place on Friday, May 12, at the Shrine Auditorium.