Roland Emmerich’s Centropolis, Flimmer Team Up on Mozart’s ‘The Magic Flute’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Roland Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment is teaming up with Berlin-based Flimmer to co-produce a modern-day screen adaptation of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”

The film follows 15-year-old Tim Walker, who is sent from London to the Austrian Alps to attend the renowned Mozart boarding school, where he discovers a centuries-old forgotten passageway into the fantastic world of Mozart’s most famous opera.

The creative team behind the project includes German writer-director Florian Sigl and Flimmer CEO Christopher Zwickler, who produced Dustin Loose’s “The Last Will,” which received the Student Academy Award in silver in 2015. Sigl and Zwickler are aiming to have the international family entertainment event ready for a Christmas 2018 release.

The duo is developing the project as a multi-part movie, according to Zwickler, who describes the story as a new adaptation of “The Magic Flute” framed by a modern-day narrative. Andrew Lowery is attached to write the screenplay.

“The contemporary approach mixed with the fantastic world of sorcerers and witches that the opera brings along makes me really excited to co-produce this project,” said Emmerich, a former shareholder of Flimmer before the company was acquired by French media group Webedia last year.

Launched in 2012 as a film sector startup, Flimmer initially began as a film trailer website before growing into a multimedia film marketing platform and production company.

Nicolas John, who oversees Webedia’s production activities in the U.S., described “The Magic Flute” as an ambitious project with a great team behind it. “With the large audience of our entertainment assets in over 10 countries in Europe and Latin America, we are excited to support building this new cinematic brand,” he added.

Webedia operates a global network of media brands and services in the entertainment and recreation sectors, including film news websites like Movie Pilot, AlloCiné and, in Germany, IGN.de, GameStar and GamePro.