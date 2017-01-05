The Art Directors Guild has nominated Doug Chiang and Neil Lamont of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” for an excellence in production design award in the fantasy film category. Also nominated in the category are “Arrival,” “Doctor Strange,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Passengers.”

The winners will be announced at the guild’s 21st annual awards show, which will take place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood on Feb. 11.

Voting in the period film category resulted an in a tie, meaning that there are six films nominated rather than five. Those movies are “Cafe Society,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hail, Caesar!,” “Hidden Figures” and “Jackie.”

In the contemporary category, the ADG nominated “Hell or High Water,” “La La Land,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Nocturnal Animals.”

Most of the winners of the ADG awards are also nominated for Academy Awards for best production design. “Mad Max: Fury Road” won the ADG’s fantasy category last year and went on to win the Oscar.

“Game of Thrones” received a nomination in the one-hour television series category for period or fantasy along with “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” “The Man and the High Castle” and “Westworld.” “Better Call Saul,” “Bloodline,” “House of Cards,” “Mr. Robot” and “Preacher” took nods in the contemporary series contest.

Half-hour series nominations went to “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Silicon Valley,” “The Last Man on Earth,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Baby Daddy” and “The Great Indoors.” TV movie or limited series nods were given to “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” “Black Mirror” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

View the full list of nominees below:

Period Film:

CAFÉ SOCIETY — Production Designer: SANTO LOQUASTO

FENCES — Production Designer: DAVID GROPMAN

HACKSAW RIDGE — Production Designer: BARRY ROBISON

HAIL, CAESAR! — Production Designer: JESS GONCHOR

HIDDEN FIGURES — Production Designer: WYNN THOMAS

JACKIE — Production Designer: JEAN RABASSE

Fantasy Film:

ARRIVAL — Production Designer: PATRICE VERMETTE

DOCTOR STRANGE — Production Designer: CHARLES WOOD

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM — Production Designer: STUART CRAIG

PASSENGERS — Production Designer: GUY HENDRIX DYAS

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY — Production Designers: DOUG CHIANG, NEIL LAMONT

Contemporary Film:

HELL OR HIGH WATER — Production Designer: TOM DUFFIELD

LA LA LAND — Production Designer: DAVID WASCO

LION — Production Designer: CHRIS KENNEDY

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA — Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS — Production Designer: SHANE VALENTINO

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series:

GAME OF THRONES: Blood of My Blood, The Broken Man, No One — Production Designer: DEBORAH RILEY

STRANGER THINGS: The Vanishing of Will Byers, Holly, Jolly, The Upside Down — Production Designer: CHRIS TRUJILLO

THE CROWN: Wolferton Splash, Hyde Park Corner, Smoke and Mirrors — Production Designer: MARTIN CHILDS

THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE: The Tigers Cave, Land O Smiles, Fallout — Production Designer: DREW BOUGHTON

WESTWORLD: Pilot — Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series:

BETTER CALL SAUL: Inflatable, Fifi, Klick — Production Designer: TONY FANNING

BLOODLINE: Part 16, Part 21 — Production Designer: TIM GALVIN

HOUSE OF CARDS: “Chapter 41, Chapter 47, Chapter 48 — Production Designer: STEVE ARNOLD

MR. ROBOT: Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc, Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes, Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z — Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE

PREACHER: See, South Will Rise Again, Finish The Song — Production Designer: DAVE BLASS

Television Movie or Limited Series:

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE: Chapter 4 — Production Designer: ANDREW MURDOCK

BLACK MIRROR: Nosedive, Playtest, San Junipero — Production Designers: JOEL COLLINS, JAMES FOSTER, NICHOLAS PALMER

SHERLOCK: The Abominable Bride — Production Designer: ARWEL W. JONES

THE NIGHT OF: Pilot — Production Designer: PATRIZIA VON BRANDENSTEIN

THE PEOPLE v. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY: 100% Not Guilty, Marcia, Marcia, Marcia, Manna From Heaven — Production Designer: JEFFREY MOSSA

Half Hour Single-Camera Series:

MOZART IN THE JUNGLE: Now I Will Sing — Production Designer: TOMMASO ORTINO

SILICON VALLEY: Two In The Box, Vachmanity Insanity, Daily Active Users — Production Designer: RICHARD TOYON

TRANSPARENT: If I Were A Bell — Production Designer: CAT SMITH

THE LAST MAN ON EARTH: Pitch Black, The Power of Power, Mamas Hideaway — Production Designer: BRUCE ROBERT HILL

VEEP: Kissing Your Sister — Production Designer: JIM GLOSTER

Multi-Camera Series:

2 BROKE GIRLS: And The 80s Movie, And The Godmama Drama, And The Two Openings: Part Two — Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO

BABY DADDY: Love & Carriage, Room-Mating, Stupid Cupid — Production Designer: GREG GRANDE

THE BIG BANG THEORY: The Positive Negative Reaction, The Big Bear Precipitation, The Fermentation Bifurcation — Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

THE GREAT INDOORS: Pilot — Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO

THE RANCH: Leavins Been Comin (For A Long, Long Time) — Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

Awards or Event Special:

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE — Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER

GREASE LIVE! — Production Designer: DAVID KORINS

HAIRSPRAY LIVE! — Production Designer: DEREK McLANE

THE 68TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Production Designers: TAMLYN WRIGHT, BAZ HALPIN

THE OSCARS — Production Designer: DEREK McLANE

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial:

ADIDAS: BASKETBALL NEEDS CREATORS — Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE 6 Inch — Production Designer: JC MOLINA

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE Denial — Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE Hold Up — Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD

iPHONE 7: BALLOONS — Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND

Variety, Reality or Competition Series:

AMERICAN GRIT: Ruck Up — Production Designer: MERCEDES YOUNGER

PORTLANDIA: Weirdo Beach — Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: Larry David/The 1975, Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani, Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga — Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO

THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW: Ellens Halloween Show — Production Designer: KAREN WEBER

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON: Ep. 0417, Ep. 0461, Ep. 0493 — Production Designers: EUGENE LEE, PETER BARAN

THE VOICE: The Blind Auditions, Part 3, The Battles Premiere, Part 2 — Production Designers: ANTON GOSS, JAMES PEARSE CONNELLY