The Art Directors Guild has nominated Doug Chiang and Neil Lamont of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” for an excellence in production design award in the fantasy film category. Also nominated in the category are “Arrival,” “Doctor Strange,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Passengers.”
The winners will be announced at the guild’s 21st annual awards show, which will take place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood on Feb. 11.
Voting in the period film category resulted an in a tie, meaning that there are six films nominated rather than five. Those movies are “Cafe Society,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hail, Caesar!,” “Hidden Figures” and “Jackie.”
In the contemporary category, the ADG nominated “Hell or High Water,” “La La Land,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Nocturnal Animals.”
Most of the winners of the ADG awards are also nominated for Academy Awards for best production design. “Mad Max: Fury Road” won the ADG’s fantasy category last year and went on to win the Oscar.
“Game of Thrones” received a nomination in the one-hour television series category for period or fantasy along with “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” “The Man and the High Castle” and “Westworld.” “Better Call Saul,” “Bloodline,” “House of Cards,” “Mr. Robot” and “Preacher” took nods in the contemporary series contest.
Half-hour series nominations went to “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Silicon Valley,” “The Last Man on Earth,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Baby Daddy” and “The Great Indoors.” TV movie or limited series nods were given to “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” “Black Mirror” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson.”
View the full list of nominees below:
Period Film:
CAFÉ SOCIETY — Production Designer: SANTO LOQUASTO
FENCES — Production Designer: DAVID GROPMAN
HACKSAW RIDGE — Production Designer: BARRY ROBISON
HAIL, CAESAR! — Production Designer: JESS GONCHOR
HIDDEN FIGURES — Production Designer: WYNN THOMAS
JACKIE — Production Designer: JEAN RABASSE
Fantasy Film:
ARRIVAL — Production Designer: PATRICE VERMETTE
DOCTOR STRANGE — Production Designer: CHARLES WOOD
FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM — Production Designer: STUART CRAIG
PASSENGERS — Production Designer: GUY HENDRIX DYAS
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY — Production Designers: DOUG CHIANG, NEIL LAMONT
Contemporary Film:
HELL OR HIGH WATER — Production Designer: TOM DUFFIELD
LA LA LAND — Production Designer: DAVID WASCO
LION — Production Designer: CHRIS KENNEDY
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA — Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG
NOCTURNAL ANIMALS — Production Designer: SHANE VALENTINO
One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series:
GAME OF THRONES: Blood of My Blood, The Broken Man, No One — Production Designer: DEBORAH RILEY
STRANGER THINGS: The Vanishing of Will Byers, Holly, Jolly, The Upside Down — Production Designer: CHRIS TRUJILLO
THE CROWN: Wolferton Splash, Hyde Park Corner, Smoke and Mirrors — Production Designer: MARTIN CHILDS
THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE: The Tigers Cave, Land O Smiles, Fallout — Production Designer: DREW BOUGHTON
WESTWORLD: Pilot — Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series:
BETTER CALL SAUL: Inflatable, Fifi, Klick — Production Designer: TONY FANNING
BLOODLINE: Part 16, Part 21 — Production Designer: TIM GALVIN
HOUSE OF CARDS: “Chapter 41, Chapter 47, Chapter 48 — Production Designer: STEVE ARNOLD
MR. ROBOT: Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc, Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes, Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z — Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE
PREACHER: See, South Will Rise Again, Finish The Song — Production Designer: DAVE BLASS
Television Movie or Limited Series:
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE: Chapter 4 — Production Designer: ANDREW MURDOCK
BLACK MIRROR: Nosedive, Playtest, San Junipero — Production Designers: JOEL COLLINS, JAMES FOSTER, NICHOLAS PALMER
SHERLOCK: The Abominable Bride — Production Designer: ARWEL W. JONES
THE NIGHT OF: Pilot — Production Designer: PATRIZIA VON BRANDENSTEIN
THE PEOPLE v. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY: 100% Not Guilty, Marcia, Marcia, Marcia, Manna From Heaven — Production Designer: JEFFREY MOSSA
Half Hour Single-Camera Series:
MOZART IN THE JUNGLE: Now I Will Sing — Production Designer: TOMMASO ORTINO
SILICON VALLEY: Two In The Box, Vachmanity Insanity, Daily Active Users — Production Designer: RICHARD TOYON
TRANSPARENT: If I Were A Bell — Production Designer: CAT SMITH
THE LAST MAN ON EARTH: Pitch Black, The Power of Power, Mamas Hideaway — Production Designer: BRUCE ROBERT HILL
VEEP: Kissing Your Sister — Production Designer: JIM GLOSTER
Multi-Camera Series:
2 BROKE GIRLS: And The 80s Movie, And The Godmama Drama, And The Two Openings: Part Two — Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO
BABY DADDY: Love & Carriage, Room-Mating, Stupid Cupid — Production Designer: GREG GRANDE
THE BIG BANG THEORY: The Positive Negative Reaction, The Big Bear Precipitation, The Fermentation Bifurcation — Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER
THE GREAT INDOORS: Pilot — Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO
THE RANCH: Leavins Been Comin (For A Long, Long Time) — Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER
Awards or Event Special:
BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE — Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER
GREASE LIVE! — Production Designer: DAVID KORINS
HAIRSPRAY LIVE! — Production Designer: DEREK McLANE
THE 68TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Production Designers: TAMLYN WRIGHT, BAZ HALPIN
THE OSCARS — Production Designer: DEREK McLANE
Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial:
ADIDAS: BASKETBALL NEEDS CREATORS — Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG
BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE 6 Inch — Production Designer: JC MOLINA
BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE Denial — Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD
BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE Hold Up — Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD
iPHONE 7: BALLOONS — Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND
Variety, Reality or Competition Series:
AMERICAN GRIT: Ruck Up — Production Designer: MERCEDES YOUNGER
PORTLANDIA: Weirdo Beach — Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: Larry David/The 1975, Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani, Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga — Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO
THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW: Ellens Halloween Show — Production Designer: KAREN WEBER
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON: Ep. 0417, Ep. 0461, Ep. 0493 — Production Designers: EUGENE LEE, PETER BARAN
THE VOICE: The Blind Auditions, Part 3, The Battles Premiere, Part 2 — Production Designers: ANTON GOSS, JAMES PEARSE CONNELLY