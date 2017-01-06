“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” remains unstoppable at the world’s multiplexes, hitting $838.3 million worldwide after three weeks.

The eighth “Star Wars” movie grossed $3.8 million domestically at 4,157 locations on Thursday, giving it $455.2 million in its first 21 days. It trails only “Finding Dory” at $486 million among 2016 releases.

The Disney-Lucasfilm tentpole is already the 11th-highest earner of all time at the domestic box office, trailing the total cume of “Avengers: Age of Ultron” by less than $4 million.

“Rogue One” pulled in $5.4 million internationally on Thursday to reach $383 million, led by the U.K. with $69.7 million, Germany with $38.2 million, France with $31.3 million, Australia with $30.2 million, and Japan with $29.1 million. “Rogue One” launched in China on Friday.

The China opening should be impressive, given that “The Force Awakens” took in $124 million in that market — by far the strongest international performance in that territory. Director Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Donnie Yen, and Jiang Wen attended the Beijing premiere on Dec. 21.

The worldwide total for “Rogue One” is already the seventh highest of 2016 and the 53rd highest of all time, topping the entire run of Paramount’s “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” in 2009.

“Rogue One” opened a year after “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” debuted and reeled in $770 million domestically in three weeks — on its way to a record $936 million by the end of its run. “Star Wars: Episode VIII” hits theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.