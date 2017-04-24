Vision Films and Fathom Events are partnered for a one-night showing on June 29 at several hundred North American locations for the rock documentary “Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows, Into the Spotlight.”

The feature-length documentary, which focuses on the key performers who back up the stars, premiered at the 2016 SXSW Festival and has also screened at the Glastonbury Festival, Calgary International and Noise Pop.

The film, directed by Fran Strine, is being touted as covering similar ground as 2014’s “20 Feet from Stardom,” which won the Best Documentary Academy Award, with details of the highs and lows of touring life, the demands of session schedules, and the dedication required to play backseat to some of rock’s most iconic musicians.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support and feedback received throughout our festival run,” Strine said. “‘Hired Gun’ is about musicians whose DNA are all over the music and tours we love, without us knowing their faces or names. It’s a music documentary with passion and talent at its core, digging deep and ripping the curtain back to expose what it’s really like to tour and record with the legends.”

“Hired Gun” features Jason Hook (Five Finger Death Punch), Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel), Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Justin Derrico (P!NK), Ray Parker Jr. (Ghostbusters), Jason Newstead (Metallica), Eric Singer (Kiss), John 5 (Rob Zombie), Glen Sobel, Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Steve Lukather (Michael Jackson, Toto), Steve Vai (David Lee Roth), Paul Bushnell (Katy Perry), Jay Graydon (Steely Dan) and Chris Johnson (Rihanna).

Fathom specializes in presenting live events and one-night showings for theatrical chains. It’s co-owned by AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings and Regal Entertainment Group. Fathom’s biggest recent events include “Batman: The Killing Joke” in over 1,160 theaters last year; “TCM Big Screen Classics” screened at more than 700 theaters and “Met Live” showed at 700 sites.

“Hired Gun” was filmed in 4K and sound mixed at Skywalker Ranch by Scott R. Lewis. It contains original music and live performances recorded at East West Studios and mixed by Johnny K. The original score for the film was composed by The Crystal Method. Tickets go on sale on May 24.