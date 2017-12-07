‘Robot Chicken’ Creators Sign First-Look Deal With 20th Century Fox

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the studio behind the Emmy award-winning “Robot Chicken,” has signed a two-year first-look deal with 20th Century Fox Film for the development of animated pics and live-action animated family films.

“We are beyond excited to get to play with the amazing team over at Fox and look forward to creatively adding brands to their already amazing roster of properties,” said Stoopid Buddy Stoodios co-founders John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, and Eric Towner.

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is a full-service production company that specializes in developing and producing stop-motion, puppetry, CG, and 2D-animated content for film, television, and the web. The Stoodio is known for creating original concepts and memorable characters. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is currently in post-production on its first live-action feature, “Changeland.”

“We are delighted that the team at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios has found a home here at Fox,” said Chairman and CEO Stacey Snider. “Their ability to craft original, character-driven stories, coupled with their unique stylistic approach is a perfect addition to our growing animation and family film business.”

The untitled film “Sword” will be the first project to be set up with Fox.

“Having worked with Fox for years, I’ve witnessed first-hand their dedication to making unique and boundary-pushing content,” said actor, director, and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios co-founder Seth Green. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to make our movies with this team.”