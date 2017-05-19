Robin Wright on ‘Wonder Woman’: ‘It’s About Love and Justice’

Robin Wright
The upcoming comic book blockbuster “Wonder Woman” might be one of the few superhero movies with a female heroine, but Robin Wright argues the film about much more than “female empowerment.”

“It’s about love and justice,” Wright told Ramin Setoodeh during Variety and Kering’s Women in Motion talk Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival. “That’s what the film’s about. And what a great message to spread to our little ones.”

Wright is set to play General Antiope, the protagonist’s aunt, in the upcoming live action “Wonder Woman” film.

“It’s so cool; It’s so cool,” Wright gushed as she threw up Princess Diana’s signature X pose.

Wright touched on the film’s importance for future generations.

“The young girls and young boys that we’re talking about that are going to be our future, they’re going to flock to this cinema,” she said.

The superhero film from DC Comics also stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor and hits theaters on June 2.

