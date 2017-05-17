Robin Wright, Isabelle Huppert and Salma Hayek Set for Women in Motion Talks in Cannes

Robin Wright
BILAN/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Yang Yang, Costa Gavras, and Diane Kruger Among Other Speakers Set for Variety Panels

Variety and the French luxury group Kering are partnering for a series of talks about women in cinema at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in France.

Robin Wright, Isabelle Huppert, Yang Yang, Salma Hayek Pinault, Costa Gavras, and Diane Kruger are among the film figures set for the 2017 edition of the Women in Motion series.

Wright, star of Netflix’s “House of Cards,” kicks off the talks on Thursday, May 18. The actress-filmmaker has a short film premiering in Cannes.

Huppert stars in Michael Haneke’s “Happy End,” debuting in competition at the fest, while Kruger stars in Fatih Akin’s “In the Fade,” also bowing in Cannes.

Open to journalists and film professionals, the talks will be webcasted live on Kering’s Facebook page, in addition to Variety’s digital channels.

See the full schedule below:

Thursday, 18 May 2017at 10:30 a.m. (TBC)
Participant: Robin Wright
Moderator: Variety
Language: English (simultaneous translation in French)
Location: Kering Suite – Hôtel Majestic Barrière, 7th floor (invitation only, RSVP)
Friday, 19 May 2017 at 11 a.m. (TBC)
Participant: Isabelle Huppert
Moderator: Isabelle Giordano, General Director of UniFrance
Language: French (simultaneous translation in English)
Location: Kering Suite – Hôtel Majestic Barrière, 7th floor (invitation only, RSVP)
Sunday, 21 May 2017 at 9 a.m. (TBC)
Participant: Yang Yang
Moderator: ELLE China
Language: Mandarin
Location: Kering Suite – Hôtel Majestic Barrière, 7th floor (invitation only, RSVP)
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 at 10 a.m. (TBC)
Participants: Salma Hayek Pinault, Costa Gavras
Moderator: Variety
Language: English (simultaneous translation in French)
Location: Kering Suite – Hôtel Majestic Barrière, 7th floor (invitation only, RSVP)
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 at 12 a.m. (TBC)
Participant: Diane Kruger
Moderator: Variety
Language: English (simultaneous translation in French)
Location: Kering Suite – Hôtel Majestic Barrière, 7th floor (invitation only, RSVP)



