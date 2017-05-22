Cannes Competitor ‘BPM (Beats Per Minute)’ Closes Clutch of Deals

Robin Campillo’s AIDS-activist drama “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” one of the best-received films in this year’s official competition at Cannes, has been bought by several distributors.

Sold in international markets by Films Distribution, “BPM” was acquired for Italy (Teodora), Spain (Avalon), Turkey (Bir Films), Sweden (Folket Bio), Denmark (Camera), Switzerland (Agora), Portugal (Midas), Hungary (Vertigo), Benelux (Cineart), Israel (Lev), Hong Kong (Edko),Taiwan (Filmware) and Mexico (Canibal).

A U.S. deal is in negotiation. Earlier in the festival, the film was also picked up by Curzon for U.K. distribution.

“BPM” marks Campillo’s first film to play at Cannes. The buzz on the Croisette is that the film could scoop up a prize.

The film has earned near-unanimous strong reviews. Variety’s Guy Lodge said the movie “melds the personal, the political, and the erotic to heart-bursting effect.”

“BPM” is a group portrait of Parisian AIDS activists in the early 1990s. Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, co-founder of Films Distribution, said “BPM” was powerful enough to break out of the LGBT niche and reach broader audiences.