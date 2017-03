Robert Rodriguez has come on board to direct the animated film “Ugly Dolls” for STX Entertainment.

STX made the announcement on Tuesday at CinemaCon.

The movie, based on the children’s toy line, has been in the works since 2015 — when the company announced that the movie would launch its family and animation division. The pic will hit theaters out May 10, 2019.

This marks Rodriguez’s first animated film, which he will produce through his production company Troublemaker Studios.

