‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robert Hardy Dies at 91

British actor Robert Hardy, known for his role in the “Harry Potter” movie franchise and as the star of the TV series “All Creatures Great and Small,” has died. He was 91.

Hardy’s family confirmed the news to the BBC, noting that he lived a “tremendous life” and had “a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years.”

Hardy played Cornelius Fudge, the Minister for Magic, in four Harry Potter films beginning with “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” in 2002. He reprised the role in 2004’s “Prisoner of Azkaban,” 2005’s “Goblet of Fire,” and 2007’s “Order of the Phoenix.”

Born in Cheltenham, Hardy began his career in the U.K. as a stage actor. He continued to work as a dramatic actor throughout his career, including an appearance in the BBC Television Shakespeare production of “Twelfth Night” in 1980.

