‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robert Hardy Dies at 91

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
Robert Hardy Dead
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

British actor Robert Hardy, known for his role in the “Harry Potter” movie franchise and as the star of the TV series “All Creatures Great and Small,” has died. He was 91.

Hardy’s family confirmed the news to the BBC, noting that he lived a “tremendous life” and had “a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years.”

Related

Celebrities Who Died in 2017

Hardy played Cornelius Fudge, the Minister for Magic, in four Harry Potter films beginning with “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” in 2002. He reprised the role in 2004’s “Prisoner of Azkaban,” 2005’s “Goblet of Fire,” and 2007’s “Order of the Phoenix.”

Born in Cheltenham, Hardy began his career in the U.K. as a stage actor. He continued to work as a dramatic actor throughout his career, including an appearance in the BBC Television Shakespeare production of “Twelfth Night” in 1980.

more to come …

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Henrik says:
      August 3, 2017 at 9:23 am

      Marvelous actor. So full of life in All Creatures Great and Small. Will surely be missed

      Reply

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad