Robert Downey Jr. will star in a movie directed by Richard Linklater based on the recent “Man of the People” episode from the “Reply All” podcast from Gimlet Media.

Annapurna Pictures will partner with Susan and Robert Downey Jr.’s Team Downey production company for the as-yet untitled film based on the true story of Dr. John Brinkley, a charlatan who scams his way to fame using fake medicine, populism, and radio. Dr. Morris Fishbein, editor of the journal of the AMA, begins a quest to take him down as Brinkley becomes more famous — mainly for transplanting goat testicles into humans. The episode aired Jan. 19.

Team Downey’s Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. will produce alongside Annapurna’s Megan Ellison. Linklater will co-produce through his Detour Filmproduction banner with Gimlet Media’s PJ Vogt, Tim Howard, and Chris Giliberti.

Annapurna is also developing Linklater’s adaptation of Maria Semple’s “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” as well as Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal’s Untitled Detroit Project, for release on Aug. 4, and is in production on Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film starring Daniel Day-Lewis.

Annapurna and Boal are partners in the company Page One, which produced season two of the “Serial” podcast.

CAA represents Gimlet Media, Linklater, and Downey Jr.