Robert De Niro’s Comedy ‘War With Grandpa’ Gets February Release

TWC-Dimension Films has set a Feb. 23 release date for its family comedy “The War with Grandpa,” starring Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken.

Tim Hill directed the movie, which also stars Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, and Faizon Love. The film was written by Tom J. Astle, Matt Ember, and Dave Johnson and produced by Phillip Glasser, Marvin Peart, and Rosa Morris Peart of Marro Films.

The film was shot over six weeks in Atlanta. It was originally slated to be shot in Toronto for an Oct. 20 release date.

Fegley portrays the grandson of De Niro’s recently widowed character, who moves into the house and takes over the grandson’s bedroom. The grandson schemes with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out, but finds that his grandfather isn’t going to give up easily — leading to an all-out war.

The comedy is based on the bestselling 1984 book by Robert Kimmel Smith. TWC and Hill made a presentation of the project to foreign buyers at the American Film Market last year.

Walken and Marin are portraying two of De Niro’s friends and Thurman is playing his daughter. Riggle has been cast as his son-in-law.

“The War With Grandpa” will open against Paramount’s Natalie Portman adventure-drama “Annihilation” and CBS Films’ horror-thriller “Winchester,” starring Helen Mirren.