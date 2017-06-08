Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell Producing, Starring in ‘Code 8’ Sci-Fi Movie

Principal photography has begun in Toronto on the crowdfunded sci-fi thriller “Code 8,” starring cousins Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell with Jeff Chan directing.

The Amells raised $1,722,409 from 20,201 backers last year on crowdfunding site Indiegogo for “Code 8” and are executive producing. The 30-day campaign had an original goal of $200,000. The campaign included the release of a ten-minute short film, directed by Chan from a script he co-wrote with Chris Pare.

The film also stars Sung Kang of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, Kari Matchett (“Maudie”), Greg Bryk (“Frontier”) and Aaron Abrams (“Hannibal”).

“Code 8” is set in a world where 4% of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, but instead of being billionaires or superheroes, most “specials” face discrimination and live in poverty, often resorting to crime in a world now carefully monitored by drones, guardians, and the police. Robbie Amell’s character is struggling to pay for his ailing mother’s health treatment and lured into a lucrative criminal world by Stephen Amell’s character, who works for a drug lord (played by Bryk).

“We’re thrilled to be starting production with such an extraordinary cast and creative team led by Jeff, and excited to bring a full-length ‘Code 8’ to the world,” said Robbie and Stephen Amell.

Chan is producing under his Colony Pictures banner. Joining the Amells as executive producers are Resolute Films’ Lee Kim, Blue Ice Pictures’ Mary Anne Waterhouse, and Thick Water Entertainment.

In addition to the Indiegogo funds raised, “Code 8” is financed by Telefilm Canada and the Fyzz Facility. Elevation Pictures will distribute in Canada in 2019 with XYZ Films handling foreign sales.

Stephen Amell is best known for playing Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in the “Arrow” TV series. He also starred in the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”

Robbie Amell stars as Ronnie Raymond/Deathstorm in “The Flash.” His feature credits include “The Duff” and “The Babysitter.”