Rob Zombie Signs With CAA

Rob Zombie has signed with CAA for film and television representation.

Zombie is a musician, filmmaker, and author who has directed seven feature films, including the recent “31,” which premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, and Blumhouse’s “The Lords of Salem,” which debuted at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival. Zombie subsequently co-authored a New York Times best-selling novel based on “The Lords of Salem’s” original story.

Zombie came up in the heavy metal scene as the lead singer of “White Zombie” and then broke out on his own in the late ’90s. In 2003, he made his directorial debut with “House of 1000 Corpses” and has been focused on filmmaking ever since. He followed that film up with a sequel, “The Devil’s Rejects,” which surprised at the box office and was also a hit with critics.

His biggest film to date is the reboot of “Halloween,” which grossed $80 million worldwide on a $15 million budget. He also developed his own comic book series into an R-rated animated feature, “The Haunted World of El Superbeasto.” He has directed dozens of music videos, and was the first self-directed artist to win an MTV Video Music Award. Additionally, he has helmed a number of television programs, including two comedy specials for Epix.

Zombie continues to be managed by Tony Ciulla of Ciulla Management.