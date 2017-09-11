Rob Riggle Joins Kevin Hart in Universal’s ‘Night School’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rob Riggle has joined the cast of the Kevin Hart comedy “Night School,” sources tell Variety.

Malcolm D. Lee is on board to direct. Will Packer will produce for his Will Packer Productions alongside Hart, who will produce via his Hartbeat Productions banner. James Lopez, head of motion pictures for Will Packer Productions, will executive produce.

The pic follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam. The film will bow on Sept. 28, 2018.

Senior VP of production Kristin Lowe will oversee production for Universal.

The script is based on a story by Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells, and Matt Kellard, with additional script work by Nick Stoller. Other previously announced cast members include Tiffany Haddish, Yvonne Orji, and Taran Killam.

Riggle was most recently seen in “How to Be a Latin Lover” with Eugenio Derbez, Kristen Bell, Salma Hayek, and Rob Lowe. Riggle has a handful of films bowing in the next year including Warner Bros.’ “Horse Soldiers” opposite Chris Hemsworth and “Midnight Sun,” which also stars Bella Thorne.

He is repped by WME, Principato Young Entertainment, and Warren Dern at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern LLP.