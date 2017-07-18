Rob Cohen’s ‘Hurricane Heist’ Lands at Entertainment Studios

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired Rob Cohen’s action feature “The Hurricane Heist” for North American theatrical distribution and plans a first-quarter release.

The movie, formerly titled “Category 5,” follows a team of tech hackers embarking on a $600 million robbery from a coastal U.S. Mint facility at the same time a Category 5 hurricane is set to strike. The remaining people left in the deserted beach town are a meteorologist (played by Tony Kebbel), a treasury agent (Maggie Grace), and the meteorologist’s ex-Marine brother (Ryan Kwanten).

Cohen’s credits include “The Fast and the Furious,” which launched the franchise in 2001; 2006’s “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor”; 2012’s “Alex Cross,” starring Tyler Perry; and 2015’s “The Boy Next Door” with Jennifer Lopez.

Entertainment Studios has recently seen a solid performance with Mandy Moore’s shark adventure “47 Meters Down,” which has grossed more than $41 million domestically.

Cohen directed from a script he wrote with Scott Windhauser, Jeff Dixon, Anthony Fingleton, and Carlos Davis. Producers are Moshe Diamant, Mark Damon, Chris Milburn, Rob Cohen, Karen Baldwin, Michael Tadross, Jr., Damiano Tucci, Danny Roth, and Bill Immerman.

“‘The Hurricane Heist’ is a non-stop epic action motion picture,” said Byron Allen, Chairman, and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Rob Cohen has delivered a thrill ride that is going to keep audiences on the edge of their seats worldwide.”

The deal was negotiated by ESMP’s Chris Charalambous and Foresight Unlimited’s Damon, together with Jenna Sanz-Agero and CAA. Foresight Unlimited is handling international sales.