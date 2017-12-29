Ridley Scott Says He’s ‘Too Dangerous’ To Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Movie

“All the Money in the World” director Ridley Scott got candid about his thoughts on “Blade Runner 2049” and “Star Wars” in a recent Vulture interview.

When asked if he was ever offered to helm a movie in the “Star Wars” franchise, the director said he was “too dangerous” to ever be allowed, and Disney would never hire him because he knows what he’s doing.

“I think they like to be in control, and I like to be in control myself. When you get a guy who’s done a low-budget movie and you suddenly give him $180 million, it makes no sense whatsoever,” Scott said regarding the studio’s history of hiring indie film directors. “It’s f—in’ stupid.”

Earlier in the interview, Scott, who directed the original “Blade Runner” in 1982, admitted he thought the 2017 sequel “was f—ing way too long.”

“Most of that script’s mine,” he added, though he’s not credited as a writer for either film. “I sit with writers for an inordinate amount of time and I will not take credit, because it means I’ve got to sit there with a tape recorder while we talk. I can’t do that to a good writer. But I have to, because to prove I’m part of the actual process, I have to then have an endless amount [of proof], and I can’t be bothered.”

Scott went on to list ideas he had come up with that made their way into “Blade Runner 2049.” “The bones are found in the box at the foot of the tree — that’s all me,” he said. “And the digital girlfriend is me. I wanted an evolution from Pris, who is inordinately sexy in the original, right?”

“All the Money in the World,” which Scott partially re-shot in nine days after recasting the disgraced Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer, hit theaters on Dec. 25.