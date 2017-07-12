Rich Sommer, Tiera Skovbye to Star in Horror Movie ‘Summer of ’84’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Mad Men” star Rich Sommer and Tiera Skovbye of “Riverdale” are starring in the horror-thriller “Summer of ’84” with production beginning Wednesday in Vancouver, Variety has learned exclusively.

Brightlight Pictures and Gunpowder & Sky are the production companies. Matt Leslie is producing with Jameson Parker and Shawn Williamson from Brightlight Pictures alongside Cody Zwieg who will oversee production for Gunpowder & Sky.

François Simard, Anouk Whissell and Yoann-Karl Whissell are directing from a script by Leslie and writing partner, Stephen J. Smith. The cast also features Graham Verchere, Judah Lewis, Caleb Emery, and Cory Gruter-Andrew.

“We’ve assembled a strong cast of seasoned veterans and talented young actors,” said Williamson, president of Brightlight Pictures.

“Summer of ’84” explores the idea that every serial killer lives next door to someone. Verchere’s 15-year old character spends his summer investigating his police officer neighbor, portrayed by Sommer, and is convinced he is the local serial killer all over the news. Skovbye plays another neighbor.

Brightlight launched in 2001 and has credits on Michael Keaton’s “White Noise,” “50/50” with Seth Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Robert Redford’s “The Company You Keep.”

Gunpowder & Sky has recently released Spotify’s series “Drawn & Recorded,” the Herbalife documentary,”Betting on Zero,” and Ben Young’s “Hounds of Love.”