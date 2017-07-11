Renee Zellweger, Common Join Sarah Jessica Parker Romantic Drama ‘Best Day of My Life’

Renee Zellweger, Common, Isabella Rossellini, Simon Baker, Taylor Kinney, and Gus Birney have joined the cast of Sarah Jessica Parker’s romantic drama “Best Day of My Life.”

Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s Ambi Group is producing. Parker portrays a jazz vocalist in New York City after she receives a diagnosis that shatters her world and jolts her to her core as she prepare for an upcoming world tour.

Fabien Constant is directing the film from a screenplay written by Laura Eason. Parker will also serve as producer alongside Alison Benson, Iervolino and Bacardi. The movie is being executive produced by Phil Hunt and Compton Ross of Head Gear Films, who are co-financing the film.

Principal photography will begin this week in New York City. Ambi Distribution is handles worldwide sales. CAA is co-repping the film’s domestic sale.

“Best Day of My Life” is the second collaboration between Ambi and Parker, following the romantic comedy “All Roads Lead to Rome” in 2014.

“Sarah Jessica’s intense passion for this film is contagious, and enabled us to bring together such an extraordinary cast,” Iervolino said. “We’re very happy to be doing another movie with her, especially one as layered and poignant as this.”

Zellweger, Common and Baker are represented by CAA. Rossellini is represented by APA. Kinney is represented by Principal Talent. Birney is represented by CESD.