Regina Hall to Co-Star in ‘Shaft’ Sequel With Samuel L. Jackson (EXCLUSIVE)

Regina Hall has joined the cast of New Line’s latest installment in the “Shaft” franchise opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher, sources tell Variety.

Hall will play a former love interest of John Shaft and the younger Shaft’s mother. Alexandra Shipp and the original Shaft, Richard Roundtree, are also on board.

Tim Story is directing from a script by Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow. Barris and John Davis are producing. Marc Fischer and Ira Napoliello are exec producing.

The movie follows Usher, a nerdy FBI agent who, after his friend dies under suspicious circumstances, launches his own investigation, reluctantly enlisting help from his estranged father — the legendary, stuck-in-the-’80s-but-still-cool John Shaft.

MGM’s 1971 blaxploitation film was based on Ernest Tidyman’s novel and directed by Gordon Parks. John Shaft was portrayed by Roundtree, who navigates mob neighborhoods in New York City to find a mobster’s missing daughter.

The film was a major success at the box office, pulling in $12 million on a $500,000 budget. Isaac Hayes’ “Theme From Shaft” won the Academy Award for original song. Parks and Roundtree also teamed on “Shaft’s Big Score” in 1972 and “Shaft in Africa” in 1973. “Shaft” was selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2000.

The movie is set to bow on June 14, 2019.

Hall most recently starred as a lead in the comedy hit “Girls Trip,” which is the highest-grossing comedy of 2017 with over $115 million in the U.S. She is repped by ICM Partners and Principato-Young Entertainment.