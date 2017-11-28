Regal Entertainment Group in Merger Talks With Cineworld (Report)

Dave McNary

Film Reporter

CREDIT: Courtesy of Regal Cinemas

British movie chain Cineworld Group is in talks with U.S. peer Regal Entertainment Group about a potential merger, according to a report published Tuesday.

Reuters, citing unnamed sources, said Cineworld’s offer values Regal at around $23 per share. There is no certainty the discussions will lead to a deal, the sources added.

Cineworld and Regal Entertainment did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Regal is valued at $2.83 billion, based on trading Tuesday. Shares jumped $1.38 to $19.63 trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Regal, the second biggest cinema chain in the U.S. with over 7,300 screens, attempted to sell itself in 2014 and hired Morgan Stanley to evaluate options, then announced in early 2015 it wouldn’t try to find a buyer.

Regal announced on Oct. 25  that it will test demand-based pricing for film tickets in several markets early next year through its partnership with mobile ticketing app maker Atom Tickets. It also reported on the same day third-quarter earnings and revenues that topped Wall Street estimates while attendance fell 14% to 44.69 million customers. Revenue dropped 12% to $716 million, which the company blamed on the unimpressive slate of movies.

“In a challenging third-quarter box office environment, we were pleased that our ongoing focus on customer amenities had a positive impact on our market share and operating metrics,” CEO Amy Miles said at the time.

Regal is based in Knoxville, Tenn. Its major brands are Regal Cinemas, Edwards Theatres, and United Artists Theatres. London-based Cineworld is the second largest cinema operator in Europe with more than 2,000 screens at 221 sites in nine countries.

 

