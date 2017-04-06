Reese Witherspoon’s romantic comedy “Home Again” has been scheduled for a release date of Sept. 8 by Open Road Films.

The film was written by Hallie Meyers-Shyer and is being directed by Meyers-Shyer in her directorial debut. Nancy Meyers is producing alongside Black Bicycle Entertainment’s Erika Olde, who also financed the film.

Witherspoon portrays a recently separated mother of two whose new life in Los Angeles is overturned when she decides to take in three young, charismatic guys (played by Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff, and Jon Rudnitsky) who become part of her unconventional family.

“Home Again” also stars Michael Sheen, Candice Bergen, and Lake Bell. IMR International is handling the international sales.

Variety first reported in August that Witherspoon had come on board to star.

Hallie Meyers-Shyer is the daughter of Nancy Meyers, whose producing-directing credits include “What Women Want,” “Something’s Got to Give,” “The Holiday,” “It’s Complicated,” and “The Intern.”

Witherspoon just completed starring in and producing the HBO miniseries “Big Little Lies.” She played a voice role in “Sing” and will be seen next year in Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time.”

“Home Again” becomes the second title to land on Sept. 8 as a release date, following New Line’s horror-thriller “It,” based on the Stephen King novel.