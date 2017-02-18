Noah Hawley, creator of the FX series “Legion” and “Fargo,” has come on board Reese Witherspoon’s astronaut drama “Pale Blue Dot” at Fox Searchlight.

Variety reported in 2015 that Witherspoon was attached to star and produce, based on the original spec script by Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi. The story follows a successful female astronaut who, after coming back home from a mission in space, starts to unravel when confronted by her seemingly-perfect American dream life. The story explores the theory that astronauts who spend long periods of time staring at the Earth from space begin to lose their sense of reality when they return home.

Hawley is producing “Pale Blue Dot” through his production company 26 Keys. He’s also set up a second project with Fox Searchlight, a drama tentatively titled “Buried Bodies” that’s based on the case of 1970s serial killer Robert Garrow, who revealed the locations of two missing victims to one of his lawyers. That attorney was indicted by a grand jury for not disclosing the information, but the indictment was later dismissed by a trial court.

Hawley is also the creator and showrunner of “Fargo,” the crime drama anthology series that debuted in 2014, and was inspired by the 1996 film of the same name written and directed by the Coen brothers. The Coens serve as executive producers alongside Hawley.

The “X-Men” series “Legion,” which debuted earlier this month, is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Dan Stevens stars and Hawley is one of the executive producers.

Hawley is repped by CAA. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.