Todd Strauss-Schulson will direct Rebel Wilson’s comedy “Isn’t It Romantic” for New Line.

Todd Garner, Grant Scharbo, and Gina Matthews are producing the film. Erin Cardillo wrote the original script with revisions by Dana Fox and Katie Silberman, and the latest draft by Paula Pell

The film follows a cynical woman who doesn’t believe in love and then wakes up to discover that her life has become a romantic comedy.

Wilson starred in both “Pitch Perfect” movies and is attached to the upcoming “Pitch Perfect 3.” Credits for the Australian actress include “Bridesmaids,” “How to Be Single,” “The Brothers Grimsby,” and “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.”

Garner produced both the “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” movies, along with “Into the Storm” and “Knight and Day.” Scharbo and Matthews were executive producers on several TV series, including “The Gates,” “Missing,” and “Rush.” Matthews was also a producer on the feature films “13 Going on 30” and “What Women Want.”

Strauss-Schulson directed 2011’s “A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas” for New Line. He also helmed the 2015 horror movie “The Final Girls,” starring Malin Akerman, Nina Dobrev, Thomas Middleditch, and Adam Devine.

He is repped by WME, 3 Arts’ Oly Obst and Dave Becky, and Greg Slewett at Bloom Hergott.