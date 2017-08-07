‘Stranger Things’ Director Rebecca Thomas to Helm Fox Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Malignant’

Fox has hired “Stranger Things” director Rebecca Thomas to helm the sci-fi action-thriller “Malignant,” with James Wan producing.

The film is based on the Boom! Studios comic “Malignant Man,” which Wan co-created. Zak Olkewicz wrote the script for the adaptation.

Ross Richie and Stephen Christy are producing through Boom! with Wan through his Atomic Monster production company. Adam Yoelin of Boom! is co-producing. Matt Reilly is overseeing the movie for Fox.

The story focuses on a patient dying of a terminal disease who discovers that his malignant tumor is actually a mysterious alien parasite. He’s assigned to battle a secret army.

Brad Peyton was previously attached to helm “Malignant.” Netflix’s “Stranger Things” directors include Thomas, the Duffer brothers, and Shawn Levy.

Thomas also directed 2012’s “Electrick Children.” She’s also directing a live-action “The Little Mermaid” reboot at Universal and adapting “Looking for Alaska” for Paramount. She is repped by CAA.

Fox announced on June 15 that it had made a strategic investment in comic book and graphic novel publisher Boom! Studios, giving the studio a “significant” minority stake. Fox noted in the announcement that Boom! differs from other major publishers in the space by partnering with creators to share ownership of original series.

