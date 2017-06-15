‘Permission’ With Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens Scores Worldwide Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based Film Constellation has scored worldwide sales on Brian Crano’s “Permission,” the New York-set romantic comedy starring Rebecca Hall (“Christine”) and Dan Stevens (“Beauty & The Beast”).

“Permission,” which world premiered at Tribeca to warm reviews, has drawn such high-profile distributors as Universal International Entertainment, which nabbed rights to the movie for the U.K., Australia, Scandinavia, Italy, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and select Southeast Asian territories; TF1 Studio for France; SYcomad for South Korea; Falcon Films for the Middle East; Red Appolo for China; Outsider for Portugal; Bir Films for Turkey; A Contra Corriente for Spain; Cai Chang in Taiwan; Captive Entertainment for airlines; and Pacific North West for Canada.

Film Constellation, which presented the film at Tribeca and hosted a screening at the Cannes Film Market, is now in negotiations to close deals in Germany and Japan.

Film Constellation was able to pre-sell “Permission” to Universal, TF1 Studio, SYcomad, Falcon Films, Red Appolo, Outsider, and Bir Films before the movie was completed. The other deals were signed after the movie’s premiere at Tribeca.

“Key distribution partners came on board early, and we are delighted to work with a strong combination of studio distribution and our network of leading independent theatrical distributors across the world towards a global release for Valentine’s Day next year,” said Film Constellation founder and CEO Fabien Westerhoff.

“Permission” will be released in the U.S. by Good Deed Entertainment in early 2018. That deal was brokered by WME.

Penned and directed by Crano, the up-and-coming director of “Dog Food” and “A Bag of Hammer,” “Permission” stars Hall and Stevens star as Anna and Will as romantic partners who have never kissed, loved, or been in a relationship with anyone but each other. As Will is about to propose, their best friend suggests they date other people before spending the rest of their lives with each other, leading the duo on an unexpected romantic journey.

Stevens starred opposite Emma Watson in Disney’s live-action blockbuster “Beauty & The Beast.” Hall, a Brit who is best-known internationally for “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” which earned her a Golden Globe nomination, will be seen in Oren Moverman’s “The Dinner” with Richard Gere, Laura Linney, and Steve Coogan.

The cast also includes Gina Gershon, Francois Arnaud, Morgan Spector, David Joseph Craig, Sarah Steele, Raul Castillo, and Jason Sudeikis.

“Permission” is a Ball and Chain and Picture Films production, in association with Manor Film and Circadian Pictures. Hall, Margot Hand, Giri Tharan, and Joshua Thurston produce. Crano, Erika Hampson, David Gendron, and Michael are executive producers.

Film Constellation’s current slate includes period romance “Tell it to the Bees,” London-set musical “Been So Long,” and David Lynch’s documentary, “The Art Life.”