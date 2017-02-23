RealD has acquired the remaining assets of MasterImage, the technology company is successfully sued for patent infringement.

The 3D manufacturer acquired all of MasterImage’s intellectual property, technology, inventory, and accounts receivable. MasterImage suffered a series of legal setbacks culminating in a ban on imports of MasterImage’s 3D movie projection systems by the International Trade Commission.

“RealD remains committed to visual technology innovation and to protecting our intellectual property around the world,” RealD founder and CEO Michael V. Lewis said in a statement.

RealD is the largest purveyors of 3D systems in the world, responsible for more than 29,000 screens in 72 countries. The company did not provide any financial information related to the transaction.