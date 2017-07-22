‘Ready Player One’ Trailer Features ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Back to the Future’ Characters

Steven Spielberg debuted footage from “Ready Player One” at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The trailer was presented as part of the Warner Bros. panel in Hall H.

The new video features characters from “Lord of the Rings,” “Back to the Future,” “Iron Giant,” and “Nightmare on Elm Street” while introducing fans to protagonist Parzival, played by Tye Sheridan.

Parzival is up against the world in order to win a pop culture treasure hunt. As an orphan living in a destitute trailer with his aunt and 15 other strangers, he escapes into The Oasis, a virtual reality created by famed developer James Halliday, played by Oscar-winner Mark Rylance. When Halliday dies, he reveals a game to the world that will leave the winner in total control of The Oasis.

Parzival then becomes obsessed with the competition — and finding the Easter eggs hidden around The Oasis that are the key to victory — and eventually becomes at odds with the Innovative Online Industries organization and the villainous Nolan Sorrento (Ben Mendelsohn), who want to win the contest and skyrocket The Oasis’ price of admittance. Olivia Cooke, Simon Pegg, and T.J. Miller also star.

During the panel, Spielberg admitted thinking the film originally needed a younger director to connect with the virtual reality. He says the VR took 2.5 years to complete.

Spielberg also confirmed the existing fictional characters’ importance to the plot. “[The Iron Giant] is a real major player in this story,” he noted.

“Ready Player One” readies for box office battle on March 30, 2018.

The new footage from “Ready Player One” can be viewed above.