First Look at Steven Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’

“Ready Player One” fans finally got their first look at Steven Spielberg’s upcoming adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel on Friday.

The photo, released exclusively in Entertainment Weekly, shows Tye Sheridan’s Parzival (aka Wade Watts) in an old van (his “hideway”) covered in old comics, newspaper clippings, and other artifacts from the ’80s.

Parzival is up against the world in order to win a pop culture treasure hunt. An orphan living in a destitute trailer with his aunt and 15 other strangers, he escapes into The Oasis, a virtual reality created by famed developer James Halliday, played by Oscar winner Mark Rylance. When Halliday dies, he reveals a game to the world that will leave the winner in control of The Oasis. Parzival becomes obsessed with the competition — and finding the Easter eggs hidden around The Oasis that are the key to victory — and eventually becomes at odds with the Innovative Online Industries organization and the villainous Nolan Sorrento (Ben Mendelsohn) who want to win the contest and skyrocket The Oasis’ price of admittance.

Watts and his friends Art3mis (Olivia Cooke), Aech (Lena Waithe), and I-R0k (T.J. Miller) embark on the dangerous path that could potentially lead to a better world.

Cline told EW that his novel wouldn’t be what is was “if I hadn’t grown up on a steady diet of Steven Spielberg movie.”

“His work directly influenced the narrative and the way that I told the story,” Cline added. “So to have him directing, it’s too perfect to even be possible. And somehow it’s happened.”

More details about the film will likely be revealed next weekend at Comic-Con. “Ready Player One” hits theaters on March 30, 2018.