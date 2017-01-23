“Zoolander 2” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” are among “the crop of cinematic crap in 2016” leading the 37th Annual Razzie Award nominations, with nine and eight nods, respectively.
The two films are up for worst picture, and worst prequel, remake, rip-off, or sequel. Other worst movie Razzie nominees are the Robert De Niro comedy “Dirty Grandpa”; sequel “Independence Day: Resurgence,” starring Liam Hemsworth and Jeff Goldblum; fantasy adventure “Gods of Egypt,” and documentary “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.”
Described as the “15-years-too-late sequel” in the press release, “Zoolander 2” received eight Razzie nominations, including for its director and star Ben Stiller, as well as co-stars Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, and Kristen Wiig.
“WTF comic book battle-royale” “Batman v Superman” also nabbed Razzie nods for worst screenplay and worst actor for both stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill. Gerard Butler (“Gods of Egypt” and “London Has Fallen”), De Niro (“Dirty Grandpa”), and Dinesh D’Souza (“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”) round out the category.
Meanwhile, the worst actress nominees are Megan Fox (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”), Tyler Perry (“Boo! A Madea Halloween”), Julia Roberts (“Mother’s Day”), Becky Turner (“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”), Naomi Watts (“Divergent Series: Allegiant” and “Shut-In”), and Watts’ “Allegiant” costar Shailene Woodley.
This year’s worst achievement in film categories were expanded from five to six contenders. The annual award show will be held on Feb. 25 — the day before the Academy Awards.
Here’s the full list of 2017 Razzies nominees:
WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
Not a lot of surprises except Nicolas Cage for “Snowden”. I mean, really? It may not have been one of his best performances, but it was a fine turn. I honestly don’t know, why they did include him in that list.