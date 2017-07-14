Ray Romano Joins Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ at Netflix

Ray Romano
Ray Romano has joined “The Irishman,” the Martin Scorsese-directed mobster pic starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci. Harvey Keitel is also on board with Netflix producing.

The film is based on the book by Charles Brandt, “I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran and the Inside Story of the Mafia, the Teamsters, and the Final Ride by Jimmy Hoffa.” “Irishman” will follow Sheeran, a mobster who carried out dozens of hits, including the death of teamster boss Jimmy Hoffa, played by Pacino.

Romano will play Bill Bufalino, a teamster lawyer with ties to the mob. “Irishman” begins shooting in August and is expected to start streaming on Netflix sometime in 2018.

Scorsese is producing along with De Niro and his producing partner Jane Rosenthal, among others. Steve Zaillian, who wrote the script, is exec producing.

Romano and the iconic director have ties going back to the HBO drama “Vinyl,” which Scorsese exec produced and co-created and Romano starred in. Romano can currently be seen in the Amazon Studios comedy “The Big Sick.” He also stars in the Epix dramedy “Get Shorty.”

Romano is repped by ICM Partners.

