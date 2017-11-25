You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rance Howard, Ron Howard’s Father, Dies at 89

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rance Howard and Ron HowardWorld Premiere of 'Far and Away', Los Angeles, AmericaMarch 20, 1992 - Los Angeles, CA.Rance Howard and Ron Howard .The World Premiere of FAR & AWAY.Photo by: A. Berliner Studio/BEImages
CREDIT: BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Actor Rance Howard, father of Ron Howard and actor Clint Howard, died on Saturday. He was 89.

Ron Howard announced his father’s passing on Twitter.

“Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons,” the filmmaker wrote. “Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall [for] his ability to balance ambition [with] great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad.”

Howard appeared in several of Ron Howard’s movies, including “Apollo 13,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “Splash,” “Cocoon,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Parenthood” and Howard’s directorial debut, “Grand Theft Auto.”

He is also grandfather to actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard.

Born in Oklahoma, Howard’s acting career spanned several decades. His film credits include “Chinatown” and Alexander Payne’s 2013 drama “Nebraska.” On the small screen, he appeared in several TV shows like “Seinfeld,” “Murder, She Wrote” and Ron Howard’s “Happy Days.”

More Film

  • Mar del Plata: ‘Wajib,’ ‘Scourge,’ ‘Cocote,’

    Mar del Plata: ‘Wajib,’ ‘Scourge,’ ‘Cocote,’ ‘Baronesa’ Top 2017 Fest

    Actor Rance Howard, father of Ron Howard and actor Clint Howard, died on Saturday. He was 89. Ron Howard announced his father’s passing on Twitter. “Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons,” the filmmaker wrote. “Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall [for] his ability to balance ambition [with] […]

  • Rance Howard and Ron HowardWorld Premiere

    Rance Howard, Ron Howard's Father, Dies at 89

    Actor Rance Howard, father of Ron Howard and actor Clint Howard, died on Saturday. He was 89. Ron Howard announced his father’s passing on Twitter. “Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons,” the filmmaker wrote. “Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall [for] his ability to balance ambition [with] […]

  • Henry Golding Talks ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’

    Henry Golding Talks ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and Asian Casting Controversies

    Actor Rance Howard, father of Ron Howard and actor Clint Howard, died on Saturday. He was 89. Ron Howard announced his father’s passing on Twitter. “Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons,” the filmmaker wrote. “Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall [for] his ability to balance ambition [with] […]

  • Spackman Boards Korean Fantasy ‘Now I

    Spackman Boards Korean Fantasy ‘Now I Will Meet You’

    Actor Rance Howard, father of Ron Howard and actor Clint Howard, died on Saturday. He was 89. Ron Howard announced his father’s passing on Twitter. “Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons,” the filmmaker wrote. “Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall [for] his ability to balance ambition [with] […]

  • Coco Trailer

    'Coco' Strikes Gold at Black Friday Box Office, Tops 'Justice League'

    Actor Rance Howard, father of Ron Howard and actor Clint Howard, died on Saturday. He was 89. Ron Howard announced his father’s passing on Twitter. “Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons,” the filmmaker wrote. “Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall [for] his ability to balance ambition [with] […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad