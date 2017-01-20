Picturehouse Entertainment has taken worldwide rights (excluding German-speaking territories) to concert film “Rammstein: Paris” for an event-cinema release on March 23.

The film, directed by Swedish director Jonas Akerlund, captures the German rock band’s performance at the Paris Bercy Arena in March 2012, featuring an extraordinary stage show. It was shot over two nights using 30 cameras to provide 60 different angles on the show. The crew also shot a dress rehearsal for closeups.

Rammstein, which has retained its original six-man lineup since its creation in 1994, continues to grow its global fan-base. Their 2015 concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden sold out 20,000 seats in 20 minutes.

“Over the last two decades, Rammstein have become one of the world’s biggest rock outfits, and together with Jonas Akerlund, they have created a unique and thrilling cinematic experience,” said Picturehouse Director of Distribution Marc Allenby.

Akerlund previously directed the film of Paul McCartney’s 2012 “Live Kisses” concert at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles and has directed music videos for artists including U2, Beyonce, Cold Play, Pussy Riot, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones and Metallica, as well as Rammstein.

“Concert films are always a big challenge,” said Akerlund. “I compare it to shooting fireworks. The way I approach it is to try to translate the energy that you get in the room onto film, using every trick in the book to make as much of an impression as I can on the audience.”

NFP will distribute the film in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.